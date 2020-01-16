Global  

Confident consumers lift US retail sales in December

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, evidence that Americans were willing to spend during the winter holidays after a sluggish November. The Commerce Department said Thursday that retail sales increased 0.3% in December from the previous month. Excluding sales at car dealers and gas stations, sales rose 0.5%, […]
