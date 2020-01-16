Global  

Ukraine launches probe over whether US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was tracked

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ukraine launches investigation into claims U.S. Amb. Marie Yovanovitch was placed under surveillance by people linked to President Donald Trump.
Ukraine Opens Probe Into Illegal Surveillance

 Ukrainian police have opened an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch before her removal.

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine&apos;s interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in..

Report: Ukraine To Probe Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch [Video]Report: Ukraine To Probe Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch

Ukraine is reportedly probing the possible surveillance of Marie Yovanovitch.

Ukraine Launches Investigation Into Possible Yovanovitch Surveillance

Ukraine is opening an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
Newsy

Trump impeachment: Ukraine launches investigation into 'spying' on former ambassador by US president's associates

Ukraine has opened a criminal case into possible illegal surveillance of former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a Ukrainian interior ministry...
Independent Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaite

