ACLU: Disabled asylum seeker wins humanitarian parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A disabled Honduran man who is seeking asylum has been released from detention by immigration authorities in Louisiana, a civil rights group said Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana says Manuel Amaya Portillo, 23, was granted humanitarian parole and will stay with a sponsor in New Jersey while his […]

