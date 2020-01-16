Global  

ACLU: Disabled asylum seeker wins humanitarian parole

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A disabled Honduran man who is seeking asylum has been released from detention by immigration authorities in Louisiana, a civil rights group said Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana says Manuel Amaya Portillo, 23, was granted humanitarian parole and will stay with a sponsor in New Jersey while his […]
