FBI Arrests 3 Men Linked to Violent White Supremacist Group Ahead of Pro-Gun Rally

TIME Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
News video: Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally

Canadian Linked To White Supremacist Group, Who Illegally Crossed Border In Minnesota, Arrested Ahead Of Pro-Gun Rally 00:38

 FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed to be heading to a pro-gun rally next week in Virginia’s capital. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI arrests 3 linked to white-supremacist group ahead of Virginia pro-gun rally

FBI agents on Thursday arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and were believed...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesDelawareonline

