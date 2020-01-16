Global  

Opinion: Carlos Beltran loses job with Mets as Astros' sign-stealing scandal just keeps getting bigger

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Three managers have been fired this week, with the Mets dropping Carlos Beltran on Thursday as the Astros' cheating scandal continues to snowball.
News video: Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets 

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets  01:10

 Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the Boston Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora. Both Cora and Beltran were involved in the intricate...

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets

Carlos Beltran Stepping Down as Manager of the New York Mets The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal continues to claim casualties. The news of Beltran's departure comes on the heels of the..

NY Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Agree To Part Ways

The decision comes days after Major League Baseball confirmed his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, reports CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

Carlos Beltran's future with Mets remains up in the air amid sign-stealing scandal

The Mets are not tipping their hand on whether Beltran will remain as manager in the wake of sign-stealing scandal.
Newsday

Sources: Mets gauging Beltran after Astros fallout

Sources told ESPN that the Mets are assessing the situation concerning new manager Carlos Beltran as a result of his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing...
ESPN Also reported by •ReutersCBS SportsChicago S-T

