Panama: Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Authorities in Panama's Ngäbe-Buglé region believe an exorcism was performed on the victims.
7 killed, 14 tortured in exorcism terror rituals in Panama

7 killed, 14 tortured in exorcism terror rituals in PanamaSeven people were killed in a bizarre religious ritual in a jungle community in Panama, in which indigenous residents were rounded up by about 10 lay preachers...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times

7 bodies found in Panama burial pit as religious sect accused of carrying out exorcism rituals

Panamanian police investigating a religious sect known as “The New Light of God” say they have uncovered seven corpses in a hidden burial pit near where the...
FOXNews.com


paoloigna1

paolo ignazio marong Un tremendo ritrovamento BBC News - Panama: Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism https://t.co/F1Tj1W8h2u 1 minute ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets The bodies of seven people were found in a mass grave in an indigenous area of #Panama controlled by a religious se… https://t.co/5mFPvfN63S 1 minute ago

KuehnMichael

⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 Panama: Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism https://t.co/CfXR8skMuq 4 minutes ago

Eesy20

George Peel ☘️ 🖐️ #VoteLabour #GTTO RT @SecularScarlet: Panama: Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism Its about time the Catholic church abolished and stopped prom… 4 minutes ago

raool90

Adrian Fanaca BBC News - Panama: Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism https://t.co/oHKh6pkAWe 6 minutes ago

bazaarbaku

Baku Bazaar Seven people, most of them children, found dead in Panama after suspected exorcism https://t.co/vOsxxAuc9r 7 minutes ago

iSiboneloEsihle

Isibonelo Esihle RT @Radio2000ZA: The authorities in Panama have found the bodies of seven people in an indigenous area, controlled by a religious sect. The… 7 minutes ago

Radio2000ZA

Radio 2000 The authorities in Panama have found the bodies of seven people in an indigenous area, controlled by a religious se… https://t.co/9fSAB6gwQt 10 minutes ago

