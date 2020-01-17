Global  

Google parent Alphabet is the fourth U.S. company to pass $1 trillion market cap

WorldNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Google parent Alphabet is the fourth U.S. company to pass $1 trillion market capAs Google-parent Alphabet became on Thursday the fourth U.S. company to top a market value of more than $1...
News video: Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion

Alphabet's public market cap tops $1 trillion 01:57

 The public market capitalization of Google parent Alphabet topped the $1 trillion mark shortly before the close of trading on Thursday, making it the fourth S&P 500 component to top the lofty level. Freddie Joyner has more.

Google’s parent Alphabet hits US$1 trillion market value

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), the parent company of internet giant Google, has become the fourth US company to boast a market value of US$1 trillion. It joins...
Also reported by •The Next WebBangkok PostThe VergeIndiaTimesBusiness InsiderReuters IndiaReutersUSATODAY.comAppleInsiderNews24

Alphabet's top lawyer to retire following questions on conduct

Alphabet's top lawyer to retire following questions on conductDavid Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent Alphabet Inc. and a company veteran, stepped down following questions about his conduct at the technology...
Also reported by •The Next WebThe VergeIndiaTimesReuters

TXTRILL78

C-RAY RT @UberFacts: Google’s parent company Alphabet has just become the fourth US company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion. 1 minute ago

_JacobAlli

🇮🇱Alli-Baba🇮🇱 RT @WSJ: Breaking: Google parent Alphabet becomes the fourth U.S. firm to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting tech's move to the… 7 minutes ago

AlSoriaL

Alberto Soria López “Google parent-company Alphabet has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the fourth U.S. company to… https://t.co/snmeJt9yCG 11 minutes ago

pygerbeau

PY Gerbeau RT @FinancialTimes: Alphabet, Google's parent company, has reached a value above $1tn for the first time, making it the fourth tech giant t… 13 minutes ago

Art2Marketing

Art Brown II Tech News: @Google’s parent company, @Alphabet, became the fourth U.S. company to pass the market-cap post of $1 tr… https://t.co/vFJTL3WWFA 14 minutes ago

tunguz

Bojan Tunguz Google’s parent, Alphabet, hits a $1 trillion market valuation, putting it in rare company https://t.co/jwzOGAYUbD 22 minutes ago

TradefairPlus

Tradefair Google's parent company, Alphabet, has hit a $1 trillion market capitalisation for the first time, becoming the fou… https://t.co/HIffeK0B44 24 minutes ago

nebmic

Bengurn Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the fourth tech company after Apple, Amazon and Microsoft to reach that i… https://t.co/QLXm95dTjg 26 minutes ago

