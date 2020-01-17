Google parent Alphabet is the fourth U.S. company to pass $1 trillion market cap

C-RAY RT @UberFacts: Google’s parent company Alphabet has just become the fourth US company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion. 1 minute ago 🇮🇱Alli-Baba🇮🇱 RT @WSJ: Breaking: Google parent Alphabet becomes the fourth U.S. firm to reach $1 trillion in market value, reflecting tech's move to the… 7 minutes ago Alberto Soria López “Google parent-company Alphabet has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the fourth U.S. company to… https://t.co/snmeJt9yCG 11 minutes ago PY Gerbeau RT @FinancialTimes: Alphabet, Google's parent company, has reached a value above $1tn for the first time, making it the fourth tech giant t… 13 minutes ago Art Brown II Tech News: @Google’s parent company, @Alphabet, became the fourth U.S. company to pass the market-cap post of $1 tr… https://t.co/vFJTL3WWFA 14 minutes ago Bojan Tunguz Google’s parent, Alphabet, hits a $1 trillion market valuation, putting it in rare company https://t.co/jwzOGAYUbD 22 minutes ago Tradefair Google's parent company, Alphabet, has hit a $1 trillion market capitalisation for the first time, becoming the fou… https://t.co/HIffeK0B44 24 minutes ago Bengurn Alphabet, Google’s parent company, became the fourth tech company after Apple, Amazon and Microsoft to reach that i… https://t.co/QLXm95dTjg 26 minutes ago