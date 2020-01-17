Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tkachuk’s SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Calgary Flames past the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night. Derek Ryan scored in regulation for Calgary, which got 35 saves from David Rittich through 65 minutes. Rittich stopped Jason Spezza, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the shootout. William […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate [Video]Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid blows by Morgan Rielly and puts the puck past Michael Hutchinson to give Edmonton the 6-3 lead over the Maple Leafs. The goal was McDavid's first career goal in..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:58Published

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/12/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tkachuk's SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1

Tkachuk's SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Calgary Flames past the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1
FOX Sports

Rittich edges Andersen in brilliant goalie battle, Flames beat Leafs in shootout

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout as the Calgary Flames defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Tkachuk's SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1 https://t.co/ANd9NlBRDE 3 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Tkachuk's SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1 https://t.co/j43tCxNjbB https://t.co/VZ6VwYZvVJ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.