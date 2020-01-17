Tkachuk’s SO goal lifts Flames past Maple Leafs 2-1

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of the shootout, leading the Calgary Flames past the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night. Derek Ryan scored in regulation for Calgary, which got 35 saves from David Rittich through 65 minutes. Rittich stopped Jason Spezza, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the shootout. William


