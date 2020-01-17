Global  

Tyler Perry won't make any new fans with his first Netflix movie, 'A Fall From Grace'

Friday, 17 January 2020
Tyler Perry's first Netflix film, the new thriller "A Fall From Grace," makes women the protagonists, then totally lets them down. (Spoilers ahead!)
News video: Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace” Discuss the Film

Tyler Perry & the Cast of “A Fall From Grace” Discuss the Film 05:00

 Tyler Perry discusses his new film, “A Fall From Grace,” which is now available on Netflix. The cast (Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox, and Bresha Webb) joins Perry and Tamron Hall to discuss their roles in the film.

Tyler Perry on lack of Oscars diversity: "I don't have an opinion of it either way."

Tyler Perry is taking on a new challenge: streaming. Perry recently made his first deal with Netflix for the movie “A Fall From Grace.” He joined "CBS This...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tyler Perry: ‘No need’ to fight or protest about Oscar snubs

NEW YORK (AP) — The lack of diversity and notable snubs in this year’s Oscar nominations left Tyler Perry annoyed, but he says it’s not worth getting upset...
Seattle Times


