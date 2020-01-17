Global  

'Dolittle': Critics call film 'cursed,' skewer Robert Downey Jr.'s attempt at Welsh accent

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Is "Dolittle" any good? One critic called it "a crime scene," and another compared Robert Downey Jr. to "a Welsh man … put through a meat grinder."
Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Dolittle' | THR News

Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Dolittle' | THR News

 Here's What the Critics Are Saying About 'Dolittle' | THR News

'Dolittle' Is A Disaster

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dr. Dolittle in "Dolittle." The movie is out. According to the Washington Post, it's being called the first worst film of 2020. "It is anti-cinema … a calamity for the..

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man The actor played the superhero in 10 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Tony Stark was killed off in 'Avengers:..

‘Dolittle’ Film Review: Robert Downey Jr. Can Talk to the Animals, But You’ll Wish He Wouldn’t

‘Dolittle’ Film Review: Robert Downey Jr. Can Talk to the Animals, But You’ll Wish He Wouldn’tRex Harrison famously endured getting urinated upon by real sheep during the filming of the 1967 musical “Doctor Dolittle,” while the 2020 version of...
New 'Dolittle' movie poster showcases Robert Downey Jr

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A new poster of the about to be released Robert Downey Junior starrer fantasy adventure 'Dolittle' was released on social media.
