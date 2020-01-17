'Dolittle': Critics call film 'cursed,' skewer Robert Downey Jr.'s attempt at Welsh accent

Is "Dolittle" any good? One critic called it "a crime scene," and another compared Robert Downey Jr. to "a Welsh man … put through a meat grinder."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources "Dolittle" Is A Disaster Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dr. Dolittle in "Dolittle." The movie is out. According to the Washington Post, it's being called the first worst film of 2020. "It is anti-cinema … a calamity for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 19 hours ago Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man Robert Downey Jr enjoyed being an example to children when playing Iron Man The actor played the superhero in 10 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Tony Stark was killed off in 'Avengers:.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Dolittle’ Film Review: Robert Downey Jr. Can Talk to the Animals, But You’ll Wish He Wouldn’t Rex Harrison famously endured getting urinated upon by real sheep during the filming of the 1967 musical “Doctor Dolittle,” while the 2020 version of...

The Wrap 2 days ago



New 'Dolittle' movie poster showcases Robert Downey Jr New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A new poster of the about to be released Robert Downey Junior starrer fantasy adventure 'Dolittle' was released on social media.

Sify 1 week ago





Tweets about this