Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brazil: Far-right culture minister fired after echoing Nazi Goebbels

Deutsche Welle Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Brazil's Culture Minister Roberto Alvim has been fired after giving a speech that appears to copy Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. Alvim promised a "heroic decade" and played music by Hitler's favorite composer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil's culture minister sparks outrage by echoing Goebbels

The minister uses parts of a speech by Nazi Germany's propaganda boss but calls it a coincidence.
BBC News

Brazil removes culture secretary after video echoes Goebbels

Brazil's Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim was sacked on Friday after posting a video in which he appeared to copy a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph...
Reuters


Tweets about this

anacernov

ana cernov 💚#QuemMandouMatarMarielle? https://t.co/OMdqAcPvAa #Brazil: Far-right culture minister fired after echoing Nazi Goebbels via @sxpolitics 8 minutes ago

ThParlas

Theodoros Parlas RT @dwnews: Brazil's Culture Minister Roberto Alvim has been fired over a speech that appears to copy Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels… 11 minutes ago

ManishSinghPPP

Manish Singh Brazil: Culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels ⁦@narendramodi⁩ you have invited ⁦@jairbolsonaro⁩ for Republi… https://t.co/1awl5KYw0P 16 minutes ago

Kostian_V

Ville Kostian #Brazil: Far-right culture minister fired after echoing Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/zeJ0KhXgD3 27 minutes ago

PaulHerzog3

Paul Herzog And me thinking "The Boys from Brazil" was a silly movie...https://t.co/Jj8uRjTXvJ 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.