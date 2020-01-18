Korkmaz gets hot, scores 24 to lift 76ers over Bulls 100-89

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 100-89 Friday night. Ben Simmons and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Simmons had 11 rebounds and seven assists. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and […] 👓 View full article

