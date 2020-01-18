Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign

NYTimes.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Texts raised more questions about information suggesting that the United States ambassador to Ukraine was under surveillance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial

Democrats Add More Evidence To Trump's Impeachment Trial 00:32

 Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate. Senior Democrats said they would include phone records and other documents provided by a Florida...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:54Published

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jake Tapper Calls Out Democrats for Buying Parnas’ Story Unquestioned: They’re Acting Like He’s ‘Theodore Roosevelt’

On CNN’s The Lead Thursday, host Jake Tapper called out Democrats for treating indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas as the second coming of Theodore...
Mediaite

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In UkraineWatch VideoIndicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" in regard to the Ukraine pressure campaign to...
Newsy Also reported by •WorldNewsGothamist

Tweets about this

PolitomixNews

Politomix Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign https://t.co/GimG5YcgI9 https://t.co/xkUfxvOQYX 5 minutes ago

GraytommyKent

Thomas Gray RT @VoteBlueIn2020: House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas. https://t.co/ZcHtm1qq0M 51 minutes ago

RogerKnisely

Roger Knisely Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign https://t.co/PMzuRgRcsu 57 minutes ago

SirNiko3

Sir_Niko RT @Deef1207: Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign. An investigation into Rudy Giuliani should be opened i… 57 minutes ago

BSBonner

Brian Bonner Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign https://t.co/k6QX4ZbIQx 1 hour ago

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign" https://t.co/e4CPNvw52i 1 hour ago

VoteBlueIn2020

VoteBlue in 2020 House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas. https://t.co/ZcHtm1qq0M 2 hours ago

akvinchrist

namidanam "Democrats Release More Material From Lev Parnas on Ukraine Campaign" by BY KENNETH P. VOGEL via NYT… https://t.co/YuHE35cyXS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.