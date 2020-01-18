Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. The impact, child nutrition advocates said, will be less fruit and vegetables and more foods like pizza and fries in the school meals program, which serves 30 million children, most from low-income families. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue , who announced the rule changes on Obama's birthday, said they were needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste while still providing nutritious and...


