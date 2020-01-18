Global  

Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelinesWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. The impact, child nutrition advocates said, will be less fruit and vegetables and more foods like pizza and fries in the school meals program, which serves 30 million children, most from low-income families. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who announced the rule changes on Obama’s birthday, said they were needed to give schools more flexibility and reduce waste while still providing nutritious and...
News video: Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday

Inspiring Michelle Obama Quotes On Her 56th Birthday 00:48

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama turns 56 on Friday, January 17. In honor of her big day, Business Insider rounded up some of her most inspiring quotes on work, success and relationships. They include: 1. "Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own." 2. "When you've worked...

Trump Targets Michelle Obama’s School Nutrition Guidelines on Her Birthday

The Agriculture Department proposed a rule that would further unravel nutrition standards set by Mrs. Obama when she was first lady.
NYTimes.com

Trump administration to roll back school lunch regulations on fruits and vegetables

The USDA announced they plan to roll back school lunch regulations championed by Michelle Obama to allow schools "more flexibility" in what they serve...
USATODAY.com


