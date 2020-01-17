Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans
Friday, 17 January 2020 () PARIS (AP) — Paris’ Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system. The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said. Several dozen...
