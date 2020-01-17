Global  

Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans

WorldNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plansPARIS (AP) — ParisLouvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system. The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said. Several dozen...
News video: Strikes block Paris' Louvre, leaving some tourist uproar

Strikes block Paris' Louvre, leaving some tourist uproar 01:23

 Visitors to the Lourve museum in Paris were left out in the cold on Friday, as protesters against pension refrom blocked its entrance. Adam Reed reports.

Nationwide french strike: Louvre Museum strike.17jan2020 [Video]Nationwide french strike: Louvre Museum strike.17jan2020

The Louvre museum in Paris was closed on Friday (January 17) after strikers blocked the entrance in protest against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:30Published


Paris Louvre museum closed amid strikes over pension plans

PARIS (AP) — Paris' Louvre museum was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government's plans to overhaul the...
Strike over France's pension reform forces shut Louvre museum

The Louvre museum in Paris was closed Friday as dozens of protesters blocked the entrance to denounce the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension...
