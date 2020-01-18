Global  

Impeachment week ahead: House, Trump to file written arguments before Senate trial resumes Tuesday

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Here are the deadlines and what is expected to happen this weekend and next week in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
News video: US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins 02:12

 US watchdog says Trump White House 'broke the law' as Senate trial begins

President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team [Video]President Donald Trump Names High-Profile Attorneys To Impeachment Defense Team

President Donald Trump has until 6 p.m. Saturday to send his formal response to the Senate, and he named two high-profile attorneys to his defense team Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 17, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 17, 2020

The impeachment trial of President Trump is underway in the Senate with the trial expected to begin on Tuesday. Plus, new developments in the Iran missile attack on bases in Iraq. U.S. officials are..

Trump impeachment focus to shift to Senate as House prepares to send articles

The House is set to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where a trial is expected to begin Tuesday.
House sends impeachment of President Trump to Senate for trial, names 7 'managers' to prosecute case

House sends impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate for trial and names 7 'managers' who will prosecute case  
