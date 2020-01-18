Haaland scores hat-trick on Dortmund debut



Recent related news from verified sources Erling Haaland makes Dortmund debut by scoring wild hat trick against Augsburg This kid is the real deal, and he showed it once again

CBS Sports 4 hours ago



FC Augsburg 3-5 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Braut Haaland scores hat-trick on debut Erling Braut Haaland scores a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.

BBC Sport 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this