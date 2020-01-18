Global  

Haaland scores hat-trick on Dortmund debut

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Erling Braut Haaland scores a 23-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut to help his side come from two goals down and beat Augsburg.
