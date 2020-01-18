Global  

Angered by weapons ban, organizers urge thousands to attend Virginia gun rally

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Organizers of a Virginia gun rally urged thousands of people to attend Monday's event protesting Democrats' push to stiffen the state's gun laws after its top court upheld the governor's emergency ban on weapons at the rally grounds.
News video: Accused Neo-Nazis Arrested Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally

Accused Neo-Nazis Arrested Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally

 Accused Neo-Nazis Arrested Ahead Of Virginia Gun Rally

Ahead of tinder box Virginia gun rally, Trump says Constitution under attack

President Donald Trump took aim at Virginia Democrats and their push to stiffen the state's gun laws, saying that the U.S. Constitution was under attack just as...
Reuters Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

FBI nabs three alleged neo-Nazis with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had a machine gun and hopes of sparking a U.S. race war at a planned gun-rights rally in...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comJapan Today

