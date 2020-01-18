No. 10 Kentucky holds off Arkansas after Calipari ejection Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory Saturday. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, […] 👓 View full article

