No. 10 Kentucky holds off Arkansas after Calipari ejection

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory Saturday. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, […]
John Calipari ejection sparks Kentucky to win at Arkansas

Kentucky overcame a third consecutive second-half collapse to rally for a win at Arkansas after coach John Calipari was ejected.
USATODAY.com


