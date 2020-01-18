Global  

Disney Is Changing The Name Of 20th Century Fox

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Disney Is Changing The Name Of 20th Century FoxSay goodbye to 20th Century Fox — and hello to 20th Century Studios. Disney is doing some rebranding on entertainment properties it acquired from Fox last year in a blockbuster $71 billion deal. Mainly, this...
