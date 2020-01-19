Global  

'Good Morning America' surprises female football player Aniah Echols, 13, with Super Bowl tickets

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Aniah Echols of Oxford, Mississippi, thought she would be watching the Super Bowl from her house. Instead, the 13-year-old will be watching it Miami.
