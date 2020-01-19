UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas
Sunday, 19 January 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm claims a unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
12 hours ago < > Embed
The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge... Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 00:32
Recent related videos from verified sources
Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother
Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago
McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020
Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this