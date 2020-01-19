Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas

BBC News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm claims a unanimous decision victory over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 00:32

 The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother [Video]Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother

Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 [Video]McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC 246: Holly Holm at crossroads before facing Raquel Pennington

How Holly Holm stands at a crossroads in her fighting life and needs a win at UFC 246 to stay relevant, says MMA writer Nick Peet.
BBC News

UFC schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones

Here is a list of all the major UFC fights scheduled to take place in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do battle. EVENTS UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DylanTerryJnst

Dylan Terry UFC 246 round-up https://t.co/gVNGBc5tWB 2 minutes ago

newschainuk

NewsChain UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in desperately disappointing rematch as Conor McGregor announces return… https://t.co/kpfpO9MYGk 4 minutes ago

BillRob22261292

Bill Roberts UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas - https://t.co/uLDd3JUtuE 17 minutes ago

MMAAlley

MMA Alley UFC 246 results: Holm beats Pennington again https://t.co/FtZpXraffS via @BloodyElbow 22 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas https://t.co/evf5D15qgx https://t.co/PA2XckBDjr 33 minutes ago

MMAhottopic

mmahottopic Holly Holm Beats Raquel Pennington Via Decision in UFC 246 Co-Main Event https://t.co/Xj3Oe2co92 42 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino UFC 246: Holly Holm beats Raquel Pennington in Las Vegas https://t.co/8HlxKj5t5M https://t.co/aO7Vjis220 44 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Holly Holm Beats Raquel Pennington Via Decision in UFC 246 Co-Main Event https://t.co/Bcjc6EWlJ6 #sports #feedly 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.