Conor McGregor blasts Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at UFC 246 on Saturday night, announcing his return to mixed martial arts with his first victory since 2016. The Irish former two-division champion returned from a three-year stretch of inactivity and outside-the-cage troubles […]
News video: Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother

Conor McGregor dedicates upcoming UFC fight to mother 00:39

 Conor McGregor faces off against Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. The Irishman was pleased with his weight and said he would be dedicating the fight to his mother.

BT Sport apologise to fans after Conor McGregor swears live on air after UFC 246 win

BT Sport apologise to fans after Conor McGregor swears live on air after UFC 246 winConor McGregor demolished Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246. The Notorious was making his first return to the octagon for 18 months and looked just as...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTSeattle TimesFOX SportsNews24

McGregor demolishes Cerrone in 40-second return to UFC octagon

Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds....
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver PostFOX SportsNews24Daily Star

