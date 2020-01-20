Global  

SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

WorldNews Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape testCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in the next few months, mimicking an emergency escape shortly after liftoff Sunday. No one was aboard for the wild ride in the skies above Cape Canaveral, just two mannequins. The nine-minute flight ended with the Dragon crew capsule parachuting safely into the Atlantic, after separating and speeding away from the exploding rocket. “I’m super fired up,” Elon Musk, the company’s founder and chief executive, told reporters. “It’s just going to be wonderful to get astronauts back into orbit from American soil after almost a decade of not being able to do so....
News video: SpaceX Launches, Destroys Rocket In Astronaut Escape Test

SpaceX Launches, Destroys Rocket In Astronaut Escape Test 03:19

 SpaceX completed the last big test of its crew capsule. Amy Johnson and Alex Biston report.

