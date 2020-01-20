Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump legal team calls impeachment 'dangerous perversion' of Constitution in legal brief

CBC.ca Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team asserted Monday that he did "absolutely nothing wrong," calling the impeachment case against him flimsy and a "dangerous perversion of the Constitution."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Lawyers Blast Democrats For

Trump Lawyers Blast Democrats For "Flimsy" Case Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial 04:32

 President Donald Trump's legal team laid out its arguments against impeachment in a formal legal brief filed just one day before the Senate trial is set to begin.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses [Video]Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:35Published

Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up' [Video]Democrats call Senate impeachment rules a 'cover-up'

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Legal Team Accuses Democrats Of 'Dangerous Perversion' Of Constitution

The White House is releasing a formal legal brief to the Senate, ahead of the Tuesday start to the impeachment trial. An executive summary was obtained by NPR.
NPR

Trump impeachment: President's lawyers demand immediate acquittal

The president's legal team calls his impeachment "a dangerous perversion" of the US constitution.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.