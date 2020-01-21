Global  

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Reuters Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join his wife Meghan as the couple prepare for a new life after agreeing to stop using their royal titles as part of a deal to end a crisis in the Windsor family.
News video: Prince Harry Arrives In Canada

Prince Harry Arrives In Canada 00:28

 Prince Harry is back in Canada rejoining his wife Meghan Markle to start a new life away from their royal duties.

Prince Harry In Canada After Possible Last Event As A Senior Royal [Video]Prince Harry In Canada After Possible Last Event As A Senior Royal

CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry Arrives in B.C. [Video]Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.

Following his bombshell decision to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives in Victoria, B.C., to join Meghan Markle and son Archie on Vancouver Island. Plus, Prince..

Prince Harry hinted he wanted ‘out’ of royal life long before 'Megxit,' author says

Before Prince Harry announced he was “stepping back” as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle, Princess Diana's youngest son had long hinted he...
Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Canada

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to begin a new life with his wife Meghan and son Archie after sparking a crisis in the Windsor family by...
