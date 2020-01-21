Global  

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's diagnosis, 'numbness' after surgery from fall

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease, during a Good Morning America interview with wife Sharon Osbourne.
 Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis for the first time as he gives an update on his health and 2020 touring plans.

