Defense asks to delay murder trial in Iowa student’s slaying

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defense lawyers for the man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts are asking a judge to delay his trial. Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera say they need to push back the Feb. 4 trial date so that they have time to appeal a judge’s ruling […]
