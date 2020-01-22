Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 of Tour Down Under, takes lead Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Caleb Ewan of Australia won stage two and claimed the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycle race Wednesday as the first event of the World Tour season wound through landscapes scorched by recent wildfires. Ewan showed his immense power in the uphill sprint to the finish to race away […] 👓 View full article

