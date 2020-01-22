Global  

Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 of Tour Down Under, takes lead

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Caleb Ewan of Australia won stage two and claimed the overall lead in the Tour Down Under cycle race Wednesday as the first event of the World Tour season wound through landscapes scorched by recent wildfires. Ewan showed his immense power in the uphill sprint to the finish to race away […]
Ewan avoids carnage in crash-marred stage

Caleb Ewan heard crunching carbon behind him as he powered to his first WorldTour victory of the season at the Tour Down Under on Wednesday, winning the...
The Age

Sport24.co.za | Ewan surges past Impey at Tour Down Under

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan surged past defending Tour Down Under champion Daryl Impey to win the second stage and seize the overall race lead.
News24

