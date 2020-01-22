Global  

Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Life inside ground zero of Wuhan coronavirus outbreakWuhan, China (CNN)The Lunar New Year -- the most important festival in the Chinese calendar -- is just three days away, but in the Chinese city of Wuhan, there are few reasons to celebrate. A deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus emerged in this city of 11 million people last month. Within weeks, the virus has killed nine people, sickened hundreds and spread as far as the United States. Wuhan has been on high alert since the number of confirmed infections surged into the hundreds earlier this week. New year celebrations that had been expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people have been canceled. In some parts of the city, including a major shopping area, streets remain largely...
