Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Serena Williams into Australian Open third round after testy win

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams into Australian Open third round after testy winAmerican overcomes Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 Frustrated Williams racks up unforced errors Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the third round. Related: Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff remain on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 00:34

 While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published

Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke [Video]Australian Open organisers on alert for return of bushfire smoke

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (JANUARY 15, 2020) (AAP IMAGE/DAVID CROSLING/VIA REUTERS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.) (MUTE) 1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pliskova cruises into Australian Open third round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova breezed through to the third round of the Australian Open, dispatching Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 on Thursday.
Reuters

Faultless Zverev strolls into Australian Open third round

Alexander Zverev put his serving woes behind him as he cruised into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a dominant 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5 win over...
Reuters


Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Whether it's Roger Federer or Serena Williams, more tennis players are playing into their 30s — here's why - ABC Ne… https://t.co/WFqcrHWk7s 4 minutes ago

LDP_Weagle89

Dr Beth #CountryOverParty @serenawilliams into Australian Open third round after testy win https://t.co/hq9AZ7tqr9 2 hours ago

FatimaMehdiAli1

Fatima Mehdi Ali RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Serena Williams powers her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Tamara Zidansek w… 5 hours ago

myronfoli

myron 🎞 RT @BlackSpinGlobal: UNBEATEN | Serena Williams steamrolled into the Australian Open third round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek.… 5 hours ago

KAHZKAHZ

IBRAHIM {CMBBMB} 💵👨 RT @livetennis: Serena #Williams overcame a spirited challenge from Slovakia's Tamara #Zidansek to move into the third round of the Austral… 6 hours ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Serena Williams powers her way into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Tamara Zidan… https://t.co/4EzD3ro5t9 6 hours ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times American overcomes Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3Frustrated Williams racks up unforced errorsSerena Williams overcame an… https://t.co/rvmPKDC7Xz 7 hours ago

sportsupdatefbb

Sports Update ⚽️ Serena Williams into Australian Open third round after testy win https://t.co/Amje4YXe8e 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.