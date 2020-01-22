Serena Williams into Australian Open third round after testy win
American overcomes Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 Frustrated Williams racks up unforced errors Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the third round.
While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.