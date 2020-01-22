Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Lady Gaga song ‘Stupid Love’ leaks as fans wait for updates on new album

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Lady Gaga song ‘Stupid Love’ leaks as fans wait for updates on new albumLady Gaga fans are overjoyed after her long-rumoured single “Stupid Love” leaked online. Just days after reports suggested a new single would be released in February, the song made its way on to the internet. Many have speculated that the song is Gaga’s first single from her forthcoming sixth album. The upbeat, disco-influenced track has reminded fans of Gaga’s early hits. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Following the leak, a video clip emerged of the song being played in a nightclub, despite it not being officially released. Shape Created with Sketch. The 50 best albums of 2019 Show all 50 left...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Lady Gaga victim of music leak as new song Stupid Love emerges

Lady Gaga victim of music leak as new song Stupid Love emerges 00:36

 Lady Gaga's song 'Stupid Love' has been leaked on fans and N-Dubz members Tulisa and Dappy have been credited on two other new tracks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato to perform song written before overdose at Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato to perform song written before overdose at Grammys

The new song was reportedly written just days before her overdose in July 2018.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys

Demi Lovato to Perform Song Written Before Overdose at Grammys The new song was reportedly written just days before her overdose in July 2018. The performance will mark Lovato's first live performance..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lady Gaga Sounds Off After Her Alleged Song ''Stupid Love'' Leaks Online

Lady Gaga's got jokes. While some stars would be annoyed or cancel the release of a leaked song, Lady Gaga is laughing in the face of adversity. It's been hours...
E! Online

Lady Gaga Gets Called Out by Shutterstock for Using Watermarked Images

Lady Gaga playfully called out her fans for listening to her latest leaked song “Stupid Love” – and now, a photo company is calling out Gaga! Shutterstock...
Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.