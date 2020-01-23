Global  

WHO to meet again today to decide on declaring novel coronavirus a global health emergency

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Apparently, the emergency committee that met on January 22 was split on whether to designate the illness a global health emergency.
Coronavirus "Not Yet" A Global Health Concern

Wuhan, China Shuts Down As WHO Weighs A Coronavirus Health Emergency [Video]Wuhan, China Shuts Down As WHO Weighs A Coronavirus Health Emergency

The WHO says its needs more time and data before declaring coronavirus a &quot;public health emergency of international concern.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency' [Video]Wuhan shuts down public transportation, as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

China cut off all urban transport networks into and out of Wuhan Wednesday as global alarm mounts over the coronavirus - a new flu-like virus spreading in and beyond China. The World Health..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published


As coronavirus spreads, doctor says "be proactive" but don't panic

The World Health Organization has called a meeting Wednesday to decide whether China's coronavirus is a global health emergency.
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

What happens if WHO declares new coronavirus a global health emergency?

The World Health Organization is meeting for a second day in Geneva, after officials said they needed more information before declaring the new coronavirus...
CTV News

