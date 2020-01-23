Global  

UK: Boris Johnson's deal 'crosses the Brexit finish line'

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we have done it" after his Brexit bill was ratified by UK lawmakers. Five amendments were rejected, including provisions to reunite child refugees with families already in the UK.
News video: Boris Johnson: Post-Brexit Britain will put people before passports

Boris Johnson: Post-Brexit Britain will put people before passports 01:13

 Boris Johnson has set out his post-Brexit trade pitch to African leaders with his vision to put "people before passports" in an immigration system overhaul. The Prime Minister was tempting premiers from across the continent with the UK's financial and education systems as he opened his investment...

Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords [Video]Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords

The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK...

UK courts deeper trade ties with Africa ahead of Brexit [Video]UK courts deeper trade ties with Africa ahead of Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for deeper trade ties with Africa on Monday, at a summit in the UK capital attended by the leaders of 21 African countries. David Doyle reports.

Boris Johnson says ‘we’ve done it’ as parliament approves Brexit agreement


Politico

EU issues a warning to Boris Johnson over goods checks on Irish Sea

EU issues a warning to Boris Johnson over goods checks on Irish SeaThe EU has warned Boris Johnson of "sanctions" if he fails to implement controversial goods checks in the Irish Sea after Brexit, opening up a fresh potential...
Belfast Telegraph

