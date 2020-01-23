Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump impeachment trial, coronavirus outbreak, 'Doomsday Clock' update: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
House Dems resume case against Trump in impeachment trial, China city halts transportation amid coronavirus fears and more things to start your Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Continues [Video]Impeachment Trial Continues

Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators [Video]Chris Hayes Shades Sleepy Senators

The “All In” host called out senators who were dozing off during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment trial, coronavirus, Equifax breach: 5 things you need to know Wednesday

The impeachment trial for President Trump will resume, the WHO is gathering experts to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Chief justice swears in Senate for Trump impeachment trial

Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in Thursday to preside over U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, then immediately administered the oath to the...
CTV News Also reported by •The WrapNYTimes.comMashableReuters IndiaReutersThe AgeSeattle TimesNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.