Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ousted Grammys CEO says she has 'evidence' the awards show is 'ripe with corruption'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan says she has "evidence" surrounding her claims of corruption in the Grammy Awards results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys

Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys 01:06

 Artists to Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys Nipsey Hussle, who died in March of 2019, will be honored at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. A number of artists, such as DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and John Legend, will take to the stage and pay tribute to Hussle. YG, Kirk Franklin and Roddy...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show [Video]Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show

Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Suspended Grammys CEO explains why she filed complaint right before awards show

Days before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, the suspended CEO of the recording academy is accusing the organization of rigging the voting system. Deborah Dugan...
CBS News

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Put On "Administrative Leave" Following Misconduct Allegation

The Grammy awards have often caused controversy and it seems like this year may be no different. Less than two weeks before the 2020 Grammy Awards, CEO of the...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.