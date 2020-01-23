Global  

Canada’s TSB says Iran has invited it to examine black boxes

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it has been invited by Iran to participate in the download and analysis of the flight recorders from the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet “whenever and wherever” that takes place. Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at the […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated 01:46

 Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

