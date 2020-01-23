RevStephenBright🌊🌈♏️♿️🥄🦻🏻🧷;📎🐈📝🎙GenX Monarch butterfly population at critically low levels in California https://t.co/OjKbtnGcBd via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago Ｊａｃｑｕｅ Ｇｏｎｚａｌｅｓ Monarch butterfly population at critically low levels #SmartNews ⁦@CBSNews⁩ https://t.co/OJFvQOI4ZN 10 minutes ago Painterly Breeze Check out this article from USA TODAY: Monarch butterfly population at critically low levels in California https://t.co/zlYFQrYUJR 22 minutes ago mad mac RT @CBSNews: California's monarch butterfly population at critically low levels for 2nd year in a row https://t.co/AIEkCB7htk https://t.co/… 28 minutes ago Christina Melia RT @growmilkweed: Monarch butterfly population critically low on California coast – again | Environment | The Guardian https://t.co/m7sBjg5… 47 minutes ago Linda Jones California's monarch butterfly population at critically low levels for 2nd year in a row https://t.co/CpytpR2rLA via @CBSNews 54 minutes ago Rosalinda Alvarez RT @saunieindiego: Monarch butterfly population at critically low levels in California https://t.co/AcNaE1Ew8V via @usatoday 1 hour ago saunie Monarch butterfly population at critically low levels in California https://t.co/AcNaE1Ew8V via @usatoday 1 hour ago