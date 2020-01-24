Global  

Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble: sources

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Athletics' ruling body will tighten regulations governing shoe technology, two sources familiar with the matter said, after Nike's popular Vaporfly brand helped re-write running records and sparked debate about whether it was "technological doping."
 World Athletics is set to announce the findings of a review of technology in road and track shoes by the end of January, and it is expected to change its rules in light of tumbling times recorded by athletes using Nike&apos;s Vaporfly brand. Adam Reed reports.

