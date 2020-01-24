EU leaders sign UK Brexit agreement, what's next?

The heads of the EU Commission and Council put their signatures on the Brexit deal negotiated with the UK. Here's what else needs to happen before Britain leaves the bloc at the end of the month.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources UK courts deeper trade ties with Africa ahead of Brexit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for deeper trade ties with Africa on Monday, at a summit in the UK capital attended by the leaders of 21 African countries. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published 4 days ago Boris Johnson: Post-Brexit Britain will put people before passports Boris Johnson has set out his post-Brexit trade pitch to African leaders with his vision to put "people before passports" in an immigration system overhaul. The Prime Minister was tempting premiers.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Top EU officials sign Brexit deal in closed door ceremony BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of two of the European Union’s main institutions on Friday signed the divorce agreement governing Britain’s departure from the...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this