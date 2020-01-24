Global  

EU leaders sign UK Brexit agreement, what's next?

Deutsche Welle Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The heads of the EU Commission and Council put their signatures on the Brexit deal negotiated with the UK. Here's what else needs to happen before Britain leaves the bloc at the end of the month.
