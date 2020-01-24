Global  

Pentagon: 34 US troops had brain injuries from Iran’s strike

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties. Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the […]
News video: Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike

Troops Diagnosed With Brain Injuries After Missile Strike 01:06

 The Pentagon announced that 34 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile strike.

Pentagon says 34 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike

The Pentagon disclosed on Friday that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran's missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base, and...
Japan Today

Pentagon: 34 U.S. troops had brain injuries from Iran's strike

After first reports that soldiers had been hurt in the Jan. 8 strike, President Trump referred to them asÂ "headaches"Â and said the cases were not as...
Newsday

