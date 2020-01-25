Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open Glance: Barty sees opposition disappear

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Ash Barty was on and off the court quickly in her third-round match, a straight-sets win that left her most of the rest of the day to do whatever she pleased. If she chose to watch any tennis on TV, it […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open Glance: Divergent paths for 3rd-round foes

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY They were born a month apart, two 34-year-olds who, as they would say in...
Seattle Times

Australian Open Glance: Top-seeded Nadal highlights 2nd day

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY Rafael Nadal plays his first-round match against Hugo Dellien and if he...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.