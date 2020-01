JAZZ RT @DeanObeidallah: I wrote this before I knew Pat Cipollone was reportedly in room in May with Trump when he asked to pressure Ukraine - i… 4 seconds ago

Laure Woolverton RT @brianklaas: I was left stunned by the argument that Dershowitz and Trump's legal team made yesterday. It's the kind of thing I have hea… 6 seconds ago

PhantomPhixer @TomFitton @WaddyT Ranks up there Schiff: Jerry, Jerry, Jerrry... Trump legal team: Hehehehe 10 seconds ago

Cindy Elli RT @SassyGirlBoss: Wait, that’s Trump’s legal team caught on camera writing the questions for Republicans Senators😳 https://t.co/eCDbVbhWTV 14 seconds ago

Richard Weinberg RT @debmorello: @Delavegalaw @RepAdamSchiff Could Bolton just hold a press conference? Do an exclusive interview LIVE at this point? Do we… 33 seconds ago

Kyle Lundquist Mitch McConnell Took Money From Trump's Impeachment Lawyers https://t.co/WZPox3zzmj via @YouTube Trump’s legal tea… https://t.co/HKKM4IrT8t 38 seconds ago

Jeff Currie RT @SethAbramson: Trump made this impeachment trial what it was. He *knew* he was going to be acquitted no matter what. But he put togeth… 44 seconds ago