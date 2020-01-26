Global  

China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths: state media

Reuters Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
China's central Hubei province, at the center of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, reported 13 new deaths caused by the new virus on Jan. 25, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows

China Virus Infected And Death Toll Grows 00:33

 Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...

