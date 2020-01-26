China's Hubei province reports 13 new coronavirus deaths: state media
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () China's central Hubei province, at the center of the Wuhancoronavirus outbreak, reported 13 new deaths caused by the new virus on Jan. 25, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.
Reuters is reporting that China has said 41 people have now died from a new coronavirus. The Coronavirus from Wuhan, China has now infected more than 1,300 people globally. Health authorities around the world are scrambling to prevent a global pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases in China...
195 Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China on a US government-chartered plane have been screened for coronavirus. According to UPI, the passengers have agreed to remain at March Air Reserve..
China reported 15 more deaths and 180 new cases of coronavirus, according to a statement from the health department of Hubei province, as the outbreak escalates. Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India