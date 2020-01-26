Global  

Boeing 777X: World’s largest twin-engine jet completes first flight

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The 777X test flight comes after Boeing's 737 Max plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.
News video: Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight

Boeing’s 777X takes off on first flight 01:11

 Boeing began the maiden flight on Saturday of the world&apos;s largest twin-engined jetliner as the embattled planemaker steps up competition with European rival Airbus in a respite from a crisis over its smaller 737 MAX. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Horse And Cat Best Friends Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day [Video]Horse And Cat Best Friends Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day

Did you know that a cat and a horse can be best friends? If you don't believe it, watch this video! Horses and cats are totally different animals, and the horse is at least ten times larger than the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Harbour Air and magniX Team Up on First All-Electric Flight [Video]Harbour Air and magniX Team Up on First All-Electric Flight

The world's first commercial airplane powered entirely by batteries made its inaugural test flight outside of Vancouver on Tuesday morning. The six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver marked a new..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 12:17Published

