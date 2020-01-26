Global  

Grenade attack on Afghan wedding injures 20, including kids

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An hand grenade attack on an Afghan wedding ceremony wounded at least 20 people, including several children, a provincial official said Sunday. At least one of the injured children was in critical condition, said Adel Haider, a spokesman for the police chief of the eastern Khost province, which borders Pakistan. No […]
