Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards , which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles :Album of the Year Bon Iver, "i, i"Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" Billie Eilish , "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Ariana Grande , "thank u, next"H.E.R., "I Used To Know Her"Lil Nas X, "7"Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"Vampire Weekend, "Father Of The Bride"Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"H.E.R., "Hard Place" Khalid, "Talk" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus , "Old Town Road" Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"Song of the...