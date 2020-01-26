Global  

Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categories

WorldNews Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Grammy Awards 2020: List of nominees in major categoriesHere is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles:Album of the Year Bon Iver, "i, i"Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell!"Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"H.E.R., "I Used To Know Her"Lil Nas X, "7"Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)"Vampire Weekend, "Father Of The Bride"Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song Bon Iver, "Hey, Ma"Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy" Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"H.E.R., "Hard Place" Khalid, "Talk" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower"Song of the...
