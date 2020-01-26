Mike Pompeo Losing His Mind on Reporter, Doesn’t Deny It, Calls Her ‘Shameful’

Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

It is almost like no one from the It is almost like no one from the Trump administration treats women with respect. According to NBCNews.com, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is alleged to have attacked an NPR correspondent who made claims that he berated her by curing at her. The Secretary claimed that she lied on him and that her actions were “shameful.” But did she lie? Mary... 👓 View full article



