Mike Pompeo Losing His Mind on Reporter, Doesn’t Deny It, Calls Her ‘Shameful’

WorldNews Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo Losing His Mind on Reporter, Doesn’t Deny It, Calls Her ‘Shameful’It is almost like no one from the Trump administration treats women with respect. According to NBCNews.com, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is alleged to have attacked an NPR correspondent who made claims that he berated her by curing at her. The Secretary claimed that she lied on him and that her actions were “shameful.” But did she lie? Mary...
News video: Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism

Pompeo Accuses Reporter For Breaking Rules Of Journalism 00:32

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the reporter said Pompeo cursed at her multiple times after an interview together. Reporter Mary Louise...

Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism [Video]Pompeo accuses reporter for breaking rules of journalism

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him. He said the reporter violated “the basic rules of journalism and decency.” According to Reuters, the..

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Pompeo accuses radio reporter of "shameful" lying after testy interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused a National Public Radio reporter of lying to him and violating "the basic rules of journalism and...
Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom

In an extraordinary statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veteran NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, and said the news media was “unhinged.”
