In defending Sanders, Trump is stoking Democratic divisions

WorldNews Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
In defending Sanders, Trump is stoking Democratic divisionsWASHINGTON (AP) — As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Sanders found himself with an unusual ally: President Donald Trump. During a raucous campaign rally in which Trump critiqued some of his Democratic challengers, the president launched into an unprompted defense of Sanders. Warren had accused Sanders of telling her that a woman couldn’t win the White House in November, but Sanders insisted he would never say such a thing. Trump concurred. “I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t,” Trump told his supporters. “It’s not the kind of thing he would say.” As the Democratic primary intensifies before the...
News video: Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him

Sanders Focuses On Trump's Impeachment Rather Than Hillary Clinton's Comments Against Him 00:32

 Hillary Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter that “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Clinton said she would refuse to support him if he wins the primary. Sanders’ aids and allies feel Clinton is trying to bait him and stop him from winning the Democratic nomination....

Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa [Video]Polls: Sanders Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa

Associated Press Recent surveys of the Iowa Democratic caucusgoers show Sen. Bernie Sanders in a strong position ahead of the state's February 3 caucuses, but the contest is still unpredictable and..

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of thing he would say'

In defending Vermont senator, Trump stokes Democratic divisions just as race intensifies
Hugh Hewitt Says He’s Planning to Vote for Bernie Sanders in Virginia Democratic Primary

Conservative radio host *Hugh Hewitt* said today he's planning to vote for *Bernie Sanders* in the Virginia Democratic primary race. (Spoiler: It's not because...
