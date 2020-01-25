In defending Sanders, Trump is stoking Democratic divisions

Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Sanders found himself with an unusual ally: President Donald Trump . During a raucous campaign rally in which Trump critiqued some of his Democratic challengers, the president launched into an unprompted defense of Sanders. Warren had accused Sanders of telling her that a woman couldn't win the White House in November, but Sanders insisted he would never say such a thing. Trump concurred. "I don't believe that Bernie said that. I really don't," Trump told his supporters. "It's not the kind of thing he would say." As the Democratic primary intensifies before the...


