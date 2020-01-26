Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Two people were killed and seven injured early Sunday when a gunman opened fire in a rural South Carolina bar, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg's fight for survival rests on South Carolina [Video]Buttigieg's fight for survival rests on South Carolina

Pete Buttigieg has to win big in South Carolina if he has any hopes of being the Democratic nominee.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

Buttigieg's Fight For Survival Rests On South Carolina [Video]Buttigieg's Fight For Survival Rests On South Carolina

Pete Buttigieg has to win big in South Carolina if he has any hopes of being the Democratic nominee. When he holds rallies in South Carolina, mostly white voters show up. Buttigieg has low standing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published


Tweets about this

HasnainMonawwar

Monawwar syed hasnain RT @USATODAY: Two people were killed and seven injured early Sunday when a gunman opened fire in a rural South Carolina bar, authorities sa… 1 minute ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/8NS6ih4185 #SouthCarolinabarshooting via @6abc https://t.co/9GL0LaiKAa 1 minute ago

SeattleBlue21

Seattle Blue 2 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting https://t.co/w9mUfwVvoT 2 minutes ago

natty4bumpo

Chuck Hamilton 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting – coroner: The NRA, the Republican Party, and ammosexuals from sea… https://t.co/L8TUW8jaf7 2 minutes ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 Two people are dead and multiple people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar. >>>… https://t.co/KdALWHS1uN 4 minutes ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina https://t.co/5fNCNrM9MT 5 minutes ago

WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News Hardee said five other shooting victims survived, and that one victim is in critical condition. https://t.co/CfPERBeq9o 5 minutes ago

Cinianwidger1

Cindi RT @JoHaugen2: While tragic, you know what's even sadder? When I searched for the story, a similar one from 1/21/19 came up first. Looked a… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.